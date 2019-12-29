Fire in PVC market in west delhi

A fire broke out on Sunday evening in a PVC market near the Mundka police station in west Delhi, officials said. The fire department said it received information around 6.50 pm that plastic waste in an open area at the market was burning and rushed eight tenders to the site.

The officials said the fire was completely extinguished and the cooling process was underway. There were no casualties in the incident, they said.

