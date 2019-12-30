Hyderabad: Two minors drowned in a cellar, case registered

Two minor boys died after they get drowned in a cellar at an under-construction site in Uppal on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as P Revanth and P Manohar both 14-years-old.

According to the police, the incident took place when they were playing at the under-construction site while one of them accidentally fell into the 15-feet deep cellar filled with water and started to drown. The other got drowned in a bid to save his friend. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and a case has been registered under the relevant section of the law.

Further, an investigation is underway (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.