Dense fog blanketed Delhi cantonment area on Monday

As the dense fog and cold wave conditions continued to engulf the national capital, flight operations would be affected on Monday.

Dense fog covered cantonment area in Delhi on Monday . Image Credit: ANI

As the dense fog and cold wave conditions continued to engulf the national capital, flight operations would be affected on Monday. The dense fog covered Delhi's cantonment area and a minimum temperature of 2.5°C was recorded in the national capital on December 29.

People took refuge at a night shelter near Anand Vihar Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) while homeless people were sleeping on the streets in Turkman Gate area. On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red' warning for the national capital as cold wave conditions continued unabated in the region. The red colour denotes extreme weather conditions.

From December 31 onwards, rain is likely in the capital city and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. This weather phenomenon is likely to continue till January 3, predicted the weather forecast agency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

