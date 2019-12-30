Left Menu
Poor suffer as Kanpur night shelters lack basic infra

As the temperature dipped in Uttar Pradesh, the homeless are the worst sufferers in the chilly winter as they have to survive in the night shelters which do not have proper infrastructure and basic facilities.

  • Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 10:46 IST
  • Created: 30-12-2019 10:45 IST
Night shelter in Kanpur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As the temperature dipped in Uttar Pradesh, the homeless are the worst sufferers in the chilly winter as they have to survive in the night shelters which do not have proper infrastructure and basic facilities. Most of the destitute living in Kanpur complained about the shortage of basic amenities in the night shelters. The night shelters in the city are also surrounded by dirt and waste.

An employee in the Kanpur night shelter told ANI that two deaths have occurred so far here in accommodation for the homeless. "After a man died a few days ago, we got a blanket on Sunday. Some officers came to inspect the site and distributed blankets to us, which are not sufficient to survive in the chilly winters. People die here due to severe cold and winds," labour living in the night shelter said.

"We have our own blankets. We are living in the open ground and no arrangements have been made by the administration to provide us relief. There is no facility of fire and hot water," a Sadhu said. Another homeless man said, "There is no facility for a poor man. The chilly winds are making us shiver. It is very difficult to spend a night in an open ground in a thin blanket. We have become used to such a situation."

According to India Meteorological Department, cold day to severe cold day conditions along with icy winds very likely in many pockets over Uttar Pradesh. The weather department also predicted dense to very dense fog in some pockets very likely over Uttar Pradesh.

The minimum temperature in Kanpur is 7-degree Celsius while the maximum is 16-degree Celsius. (ANI)

