Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP govt to appoint new consultant to prepare revised DPR for Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vja
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 13:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 13:44 IST
AP govt to appoint new consultant to prepare revised DPR for Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday decided to appoint a new consultant for preparing a revised detailed project report for the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project that has been hanging fire for five years now. The government also decided to cancel the single bid received from Essel Infra and Consortium for developing the 42.55-km project in public-private partnership mode at a cost of Rs 8,300 crore.

"The bidder did not offer much cost reduction. Moreover, the scope of the project has changed substantially in view of the new requirements suggested by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy," Municipal Administration and Urban Development Secretary Jamjam Syamala Rao said.

Accordingly, the government has decided to appoint a new consultant for preparing a revised DPR, he said. The Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project was mooted in 2014 in accordance with the AP Reorganisation Act and the Centre gave in principle approval in 2015.

As per the original plan it was supposed to be completed by 2018. But the previous TDP government dilly-dallied on the project for more than two years by which time the Centre came out with the Metro Rail Policy, 2017.

Accordingly, the state was asked to re-examine and submit a fresh DPR. With the incumbent YSR Congress government planning to shift the state administrative headquarters to Visakhapatnam soon, it was decided to expedite the Metro Rail project, official sources said.

"We will get a revised DPR prepared and send it to the Centre for approval. No timelines have been set for the project as of now," the sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Care Hospitals to add 800 beds across India by 2021

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Nepalese worker dies in Malaysia meat machine accident

A Nepalese worker was killed Monday after he fell into a meat-mincing machine in Malaysias Malacca state, an official confirmed. The Malacca fire departments Zulkhairani Ramli told AFP the 47-year-old man was working at a meat-processing fa...

Cold wave in Odisha, 16 places record temperatures below 10 degrees celsius

Cold wave condition continued in the state as the lowest minimum temperature of 5.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at Sonepur in the plains of Odisha while the highest maximum temperature of 30.0 degrees C was recorded at Malkangiri.As per th...

Himachal Pradesh: BJP’s Lok Sabha sweep, bus tragedy, investors' meet make headlines

A resounding victory for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, the death of 44 people in a bus tragedy and efforts to attract investment made headlines in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh in 2019. While the BJP bagged all four seats in the ...

VP appeals to eradicate caste system in India

VP appeals to eradicate caste system in India Varkala Ker, Dec 30 PTI Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said though the country has made significant strides of progress on the economic and technological front, increasing cases of dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019