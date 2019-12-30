Left Menu
J-K: CBI raids 13 properties of ex-officials in gun licence case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday conducted raids at 13 locations linked to former District Magistrates of seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a probe in gun license issuance cases.

J-K: CBI raids 13 properties of ex-officials in gun licence case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday conducted raids at 13 locations linked to former District Magistrates of seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a probe in gun license issuance cases. The raids were conducted at properties in Srinagar, Jammu, Gurugram and Noida of former district magistrates/commissioners of Kupwara, Baramulla, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Shopian, Rajouri, Doda and Pulwama.

The two cases pertain to the issuance of around 2 lakh arms licences from different Districts of Jammu and Kashmir by their respective DC/DM, which allegedly violated norms. "It was also alleged that the then Public Servants in this conspiracy of issuance of Licences to non-residents of J-K in violation of rules, allegedly received gratification," an official release said.

The officers whom premises have been raided include Rajeev Ranjan, former DC of Kupwara, Yasha Mudgil, for DM of Baramulla and Udhampur, Itrat Hussain, former DM of Kupwara. Former DM of Kishtwar Salil Mohammad, former DM of Kishtwar and Shopian Mohammed Zaved Khan, former Rajouri DM FC Bhagat, former Doda DM Farooq Ahmed Khan, and former Pulwama DM Zahangir Ahmad Mir's properties have also been searched.

It was the first major operation of the CBI after acquiring jurisdiction to act against corruption post-implementation of the Reorganisation of the State of Jammu and Kashmir Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

