How will ownership rights be given without regularisation of unauthorised colonies, asks Sisodia

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 15:08 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday asked Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri how ownership rights will be given to people living in unauthorised colonies without their regularisation. Referring to Puri's tweet in which he said that within eight to ten days people will get registry for ownership of their respective areas in unauthorised colonies, Sisodia said he has a simple question on whether regularisation of unauthorised colonies is taking place or not.

"I have a simple question to you - are the unauthorised colonies of Delhi and houses becoming regularised or not? Yes or no? I have a direct question, give a straight answer - yes or no. Do not play with words," Sisodia said. The deputy CM also asked Puri how he will give ownership to the people living in unauthorised colonies without regularisation.

"How will they give ownership to the people if they don't authorize the colonies? BJP should stop fooling the people," he told reporters. "If BJP is serious about regularising unauthorized colonies then they should make it clear on DDA's website. The website clearly says PM-UDAY scheme won't regularise these colonies," he said.

Sisodia had on Sunday shared FAQs (frequently asked questions) on unauthorised colonies from DDA's website. "The BJP's lies on this matter has been exposed by the DDA's own website. The FAQs section uploaded on the DDA website clearly states that the PM UDAY registration is neither regularisation of unauthorized colonies, nor the structures therein," he had said.

Regularisation of unauthorised colonies has emerged as a major poll plank for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi. While on one hand BJP has promised to regularise the unauthorised colonies, the AAP has called it a "blatant lie" of the Centre.

