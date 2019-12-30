Traffic advisory issued for New Year celebrations near India Gate

Elaborate traffic arrangements have been made for the New Year celebrations at and around India Gate to ensure smooth regulation of traffic, the Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory issued on Monday. The advisory has been issued for the New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

According to the advisory, in case of heavy pedestrian movement, vehicles may not be allowed to go through C-Hexagon, India Gate area and will be diverted from MLNP roundabout, Sunheri Masjid roundabout, Janpath roundabout, Rajpath Rafi Marg, Windsor Place roundabout, Rajindra Prasad Road roundabout, KG Marg, Ferozeshah Road, Mandi House roundabout, Mathura Road - Purana Qila Road, Mathura Road - Sher Shah road, Zakir Hussain Marg, and Pandara road. Visitors have been advised to use public transport as there is an acute shortage of parking space at India Gate, it stated.

In view of large gathering expected at the Delhi zoo resulting in congestion on Mathura Road, public and motorists have been advised to avoid Bhairon Road, Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan, according to the advisory.

