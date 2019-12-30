4.6 magnitude quake jolts Ladakh's Kargil

An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter Scale struck near Kargil in Ladakh at 6:34 pm on Monday.

The quake had a depth of 10 km and struck at 165-kilometre northeast of Kargil, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

However, there has been no immediate report of any loss of life or property due to the quake. (ANI)

