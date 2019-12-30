Left Menu
4.6 magnitude quake jolts Ladakh's Kargil

An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter Scale struck near Kargil (Ladakh) [India], Dec 30 (ANI)

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter Scale struck near Kargil in Ladakh at 6:34 pm on Monday.

The quake had a depth of 10 km and struck at 165-kilometre northeast of Kargil, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

However, there has been no immediate report of any loss of life or property due to the quake. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

