Gurgaon police issues traffic advisory for New Year's Eve

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gurgaon
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 18:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 18:58 IST
To maintain smooth passage for commuters and city residents on New Year's Eve, Gurgaon traffic police on Monday issued a traffic advisory urging motorists to park their vehicles only in designated areas and not on the roads. "We have advised commuters visiting various markets and malls on New Year's Eve on Tuesday. Commuters are also advised to park their vehicles at the designated parking spots only. Parking on the roads will be strictly prohibited and vehicles parked on the road will be towed away by Gurgaon traffic police", DCP (Traffic) Himanshu Garg said.

To create awareness among commuters and city residents, a detailed advisory with a colour-coded map for commuters visiting Sector 29 market has been issued separately that is also available on Gurgaon Police's Twitter and Facebook pages. For Sector 29, both sides of the carriageway from Sector-29 red light near Machan restaurant to Crown Plaza Chowk and Leisure Valley Road from Crown Plaza Chowk to Leisure Valley Park T Point will remain closed for vehicular traffic.

The carriageway from Sector 29 red light (near Machan restaurant) to the intersection near Kingdom of Dreams shall operate as a one-way road. The traffic police also advised commuters intending to go towards Sector-29 market from NH-48 to follow the blue line and park their vehicle in the designated parking area.

"Commuters coming from Signature Tower to Sector-29 market are requested to follow the yellow line, take a left from Lemon Tree Hotel and go straight towards the parking area", the official said. Commuters coming from MG Road are requested to follow the green line, take a right after IFFCO Chowk metro station and go straight towards the parking area, he added.

Leisure Valley Ground has been designated as the parking area. Vehicles parked elsewhere are liable to be towed away, the DCP said. "Road closures will also be reflected on Google Maps. Our traffic officials will be on the spot to facilitate the traffic", Garg added.

The advisory stated that police teams will be deployed at various points in Gurgaon to check for cases of drunken driving. "The penalty for drunken driving as per the amended Motor Vehicles Act is Rs 10,000 and the driving licence is liable to be suspended for three months. Commuters are advised not to drive vehicles in an intoxicated state for their own safety", he informed.

Gurgaon is a favourite destination for party lovers on New Year's Eve as thousands of people from the Delhi-NCR region head there for celebrations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

