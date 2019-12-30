Gehlot suffering from mental depression, short-term memory loss: Rajasthan BJP chief

Launching a personal attack on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state BJP president Satish Poonia on Monday said he is suffering from "short-term memory loss" and "mental depression". In a press release here, he said the chief minister is left with no work other than chanting the names of RSS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Poonia said Gehlot is feeling "insecure" about his chief ministership because the Congress is divided in the state and suggested him to visit a good doctor. He claimed there is no development in the Congress rule in the state and the chief minister is making uncalled for statements against the RSS and the BJP to hide his "failure".

"The chief minister has got the disease of short-term memory loss. Looking at him, I had gifted him a book on RSS but now it seems that making incorrect statements against the RSS has become a part of his daily routine," the release quoted Poonia as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.