CM unveils draft architectural plan of Jagannath Heritage

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday unveiled the draft architectural plan of Shree Jagannath Heritage Corridor in Puri and sought public opinion before making the final plan for the purpose. Patnaik said that the draft architectural plan does not include the components relating to security and functionality which will be added by top professionals in their respective fields.

"I would like to solicit your valuable suggestions by January 15, 2020 on this draft plan so that we will come up with the final plan by February, 2020," the chief minister said while making the draft architectural plan public. Patnaik also expressed his gratitude to the people of Odisha particularly of Puri for their cooperation and active participation in the Shree Jagannath Heritage Corridor project.

The names of all who have donated their land for the project will be engraved for eternity in the heritage corridor, Patnaik said adding that all the land received so far will be registered in the name of the Lord. The state government has launched a beautification drive in Puri and is creating a security ring within 75 metres from the temple boundary wall for which several ancient mutts, government and private buildings have been razed.

The chief ministers private secretary V K Pandian said the heritage corridor project was conceptualized way back in 2016 when he found him (Patnaik) having great devotion towards the Lord. "While going to Puri on the New Years Day in 2016, I found Sir (CM) bowing his head looking at the pictures of Lord Jagannath in roadside hoardings. I also found a different person in the chief minister when he was offering prayer inside the temple. He had also mooted proposals to do something for the development of Puri and therefore, the heritage corridor project came to the force," Pandian said.

Though there were protests initially, later the government got public support for the heritage corridor project. Special attention has been given towards amenities for devotees..

