Anti-CAA stir: SP panel indicts Union minister for 'atrocities on protesters'

A Samajwadi Party panel has indicted Union minister Sanjeev Balyan for alleged atrocities on people who were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Muzaffarnagar on December 20. Former state minister and panel chief Sanjay Garg alleged that "police acted at the behest of the minister" on the day of the protest.

Balyan, however, rejected the charges, saying he had gone to the protest site to save the situation. Talking to mediapersons, Garg alleged that the Union minister reached Shiv Chowk when people were protesting against the legislation and police committed atrocities at his behest.

"Later, police tortured innocent people and looted houses," he alleged. The SP panel visited the family of Nur Mohd, who was allegedly killed in firing during the protest.

The panel also met the people whose houses were allegedly damaged and belongings looted. The committee has demanded Rs 25 lakh compensation for the kin of the deceased. The committee said the party would file a PIL in the High Court in this regard. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had formed the committee, headed Sanjay Garg, to look into the alleged atrocities.

