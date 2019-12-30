Security beefed up across national capital in view of new year celebrations

To maintain law and order during celebrations on new year's eve, security has been beefed up across the national capital with heavy police presence, fire tender deployment and elaborate traffic arrangements at areas where high footfall is anticipated such as Connaught Place, police said on Monday. Police presence will be strengthened in the vicinity of markets, malls, five star hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars, in order to ensure orderly celebrations. All PCR vans, Raftaar motorcycles and Prakhar vans will be dynamically deployed at vulnerable points, they said.

In addition to maximum mobilization of personnel from districts, 20 coys of additional force including four coys of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed to bolster the visibility of police, they said. Integrated checking will be carried out by local police, PCR and traffic police to check drunken driving and boisterous revelry and hooliganism on roads. One coy of women police personnel will be deployed in New Delhi district to strengthen women's safety measures, a senior police official said.

Traffic movement will be restricted and regulated in and around Connaught Place and India Gate areas. Senior officers will supervise the arrangements on the ground, he said. Special arrangements will be made for new year celebrations in New Delhi district alone, which includes heavy footfall places such as Connaught Place, Khan Market, India Gate, 'C' Hexagon and Rajpath. Outside forces including 20 male coy and two female coy will be deployed at specific locations, the senior police official said.

Besides, two fire tenders, two jail vans, 25 mounted police, 52 door frame metal detector systems, 12 quick response teams, two SWAT teams, three Parakram teams, 37 PCR vans, three patrolling motorcycles, 10 commandos, 100 home guards, 29 border pickets, 46 pickets for diversion of traffic, 32 anti-sabotage checking parties and two doctors will be deployed in New Delhi district for conducting medical examination of drivers under the influence of liquor and cause of accidents, according to police. In addition, Excise Inspectors will also be deployed for intensifying checking for violation of excise laws and prohibition regulations, police said.

The public shall not be allowed to exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro Station gates after 9 PM on December 31. Buses coming toward Connaught Place will be diverted with effect from 7 pm on December 31, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.