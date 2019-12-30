Left Menu
Development News Edition

Security beefed up across national capital in view of new year celebrations

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 20:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 20:28 IST
Security beefed up across national capital in view of new year celebrations

To maintain law and order during celebrations on new year's eve, security has been beefed up across the national capital with heavy police presence, fire tender deployment and elaborate traffic arrangements at areas where high footfall is anticipated such as Connaught Place, police said on Monday. Police presence will be strengthened in the vicinity of markets, malls, five star hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars, in order to ensure orderly celebrations. All PCR vans, Raftaar motorcycles and Prakhar vans will be dynamically deployed at vulnerable points, they said.

In addition to maximum mobilization of personnel from districts, 20 coys of additional force including four coys of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed to bolster the visibility of police, they said. Integrated checking will be carried out by local police, PCR and traffic police to check drunken driving and boisterous revelry and hooliganism on roads. One coy of women police personnel will be deployed in New Delhi district to strengthen women's safety measures, a senior police official said.

Traffic movement will be restricted and regulated in and around Connaught Place and India Gate areas. Senior officers will supervise the arrangements on the ground, he said. Special arrangements will be made for new year celebrations in New Delhi district alone, which includes heavy footfall places such as Connaught Place, Khan Market, India Gate, 'C' Hexagon and Rajpath. Outside forces including 20 male coy and two female coy will be deployed at specific locations, the senior police official said.

Besides, two fire tenders, two jail vans, 25 mounted police, 52 door frame metal detector systems, 12 quick response teams, two SWAT teams, three Parakram teams, 37 PCR vans, three patrolling motorcycles, 10 commandos, 100 home guards, 29 border pickets, 46 pickets for diversion of traffic, 32 anti-sabotage checking parties and two doctors will be deployed in New Delhi district for conducting medical examination of drivers under the influence of liquor and cause of accidents, according to police. In addition, Excise Inspectors will also be deployed for intensifying checking for violation of excise laws and prohibition regulations, police said.

The public shall not be allowed to exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro Station gates after 9 PM on December 31. Buses coming toward Connaught Place will be diverted with effect from 7 pm on December 31, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Videos

Latest News

Fake registrations being done on DDA website for regularisation of unauthorised colonies: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday alleged that registrations being done on a DDA website for regularisation of unauthorised colonies were fake and claimed not a single person had submitted documents for registry. Fake reg...

Irdai levies Rs 3 cr penalty on Maruti Insurance Brokers

Irdai has imposed a penalty of Rs 3 crore on Maruti lnsurance Brokers Pvt Limited MIBL, the largest insurance broker in the country, for violation of various regulatory norms. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India Irda...

Russia says U.S. strikes on Iraq and Syria are unacceptable

Russias Foreign Ministry said on Monday that U.S. air strikes on Iraq and Syria were unacceptable and counterproductive, and urged all sides to avoid fuelling tensions in the region.The U.S. military carried out the strikes against an Irani...

R'than govt notifies GST Ordinance

The Rajasthan government on Monday notified Goods and Service Tax Amendment Ordinance 2019. The Ordinance will make it easier to implement Goods and Service Tax system in the state. It will come into effect from January 1, 2020, an official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019