Sanjay Gupta of 'Jagran' to be honoured with Lokmanya Tilak journalism award

Sanjay Gupta, the editor-in-chief of 'Jagran', will be honoured with the 'Lokmanya Tilak National Journalism Award' for his contribution to the fieid of journalism, a statement said. The award, instituted by the Kesari-Maratha Trust, will be conferred on Gupta in Pune on Saturday, coinciding with the 139th Foundation Day of 'Kesari' -- the newspaper started by Lokmanya Tilak.

"The award is given to recognise the work of an individual, which he or she has carried out for the larger good of the journalistic field. The award aims to promote the courageous and idealistic journalistic practices started by Lokmanya Tilak," said Deepak Tilak, editor of Kesari. The award consists of Rs 1 lakh and a memento. Earlier, this award has been conferred upon well-known journalists and editors such as Vir Sanghvi, N. Ram, H. K. Dua, Vinod Metha and Siddharth Varadarajan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.