Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sanjay Gupta of 'Jagran' to be honoured with Lokmanya Tilak journalism award

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 21:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 21:17 IST
Sanjay Gupta of 'Jagran' to be honoured with Lokmanya Tilak journalism award

Sanjay Gupta, the editor-in-chief of 'Jagran', will be honoured with the 'Lokmanya Tilak National Journalism Award' for his contribution to the fieid of journalism, a statement said. The award, instituted by the Kesari-Maratha Trust, will be conferred on Gupta in Pune on Saturday, coinciding with the 139th Foundation Day of 'Kesari' -- the newspaper started by Lokmanya Tilak.

"The award is given to recognise the work of an individual, which he or she has carried out for the larger good of the journalistic field. The award aims to promote the courageous and idealistic journalistic practices started by Lokmanya Tilak," said Deepak Tilak, editor of Kesari. The award consists of Rs 1 lakh and a memento. Earlier, this award has been conferred upon well-known journalists and editors such as Vir Sanghvi, N. Ram, H. K. Dua, Vinod Metha and Siddharth Varadarajan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Cop jumped into cold water to rescue occupants of car that fell into canal

The death toll in the accident in Greater Noida could have been even higher had a policeman not jumped into the chilling water of the canal in which a car plunged into and rescued five occupants around midnight. Around 20 people from a join...

Looking forward to advancing US-India defence partnership: Ambassador Juster on General Rawat's appointment as CDS

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Monday congratulated Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat for being appointed as the first Chief of Defence Staff CDS and said he is looking forward to intensifying defence cooperation between the t...

Iran-backed Iraqi militia vows revenge to US airstrikes

An Iranian-backed militia said Monday that the death toll from US military strikes in Iraq and Syria against its fighters has risen to 25, vowing to exact revenge for the aggression of evil American ravens. The US attack the largest yet ta...

General Rawat's appointment as CDS a matter of pride and honour for Uttarakhand: CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivevdra Singh Rawat on Monday congratulated Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat on his appointment as the countrys first Chief of Defence Staff. Congratulating General Rawat on his appointment to the post, the chief mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019