Couple arrested for pickpocketing in zoo

A couple was arrested from the city zoo on Monday for their alleged involvement in pickpocketing, a senior police officer said. Six ladies purse were recovered from the woman while a mobile phone was seized from the man, the officer of the watch section of Kolkata Police said.

Both the pickpocketers are residents of Jadavpur area, he added. "We are probing into the matter and trying to check whether they are part of a gang or not. They have admitted of being into this crime for quite sometime. We will talk to them again," he said.

The two accused persons were arrested under relevant sections of the IPC and will be produced at a court on Tuesday, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

