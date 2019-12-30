Left Menu
General Rawat's appointment as CDS a matter of pride and honour for Uttarakhand: CM

  • Dehradun
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 22:51 IST
  • Created: 30-12-2019 22:49 IST
Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat. File photo/ANI Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday congratulated Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat on his appointment as the country's first Chief of Defence Staff. Congratulating General Rawat on his appointment to the post, the chief minister said it is a matter of pride and honour for Uttarakhand.

Gen Rawat hails from Pauri district in Uttarakhand. Gen Rawat was on Monday appointed India's first Chief of Defence Staff with a mandate to bring in convergence in functioning of the Army, the Navy and the Indian Air Force and bolster the country's military prowess.

