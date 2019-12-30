UP: No fire crackers during New Year's celebrations in GB Nagar
In view of the increasing air pollution in the NCR, Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate BN Singh on Monday said that actions will be taken against those found bursting crackers during the New Year's celebrations.
"Cracker bursting is completely banned in the district as per the November 11, 2019 order of the National Green Tribunal. Bursting prohibited firecrackers during the new year's celebrations is a violation of the orders of the Supreme Court and the NGT," an order read.
It said that actions will be taken against violators under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). (ANI)
