Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Monday thanked the people for making the Sunburn festival a huge success which led to the state "being put on the global music tourism map."

  Panaji (Goa)
  Updated: 30-12-2019 23:53 IST
  Created: 30-12-2019 23:53 IST
Goa Tourism Min thanks people for making Sunburn festival 'a huge success'
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Monday thanked the people for making the Sunburn festival a huge success which led to the state "being put on the global music tourism map." "I am glad that the Sunburn Festival has successfully once again put Goa on the global music tourism. I am also very happy to see the contribution the festival has made towards the economy of the state via the tourism and hospitality sectors," Ajgaonkar's Facebook post read.

Thanking the people of the state for their contribution towards the event, he said, "Sunburn Festival has truly brought back the positivity amongst our people and provided the much-needed boost for quality tourism in Goa once again. I wholeheartedly thank the people of Goa for their contribution in making the event a grand success." The Minister said that he had made all efforts towards enhancing the image of the state and making it a leading international destination of choice for the people across the world.

Sunburn is a commercial electronic dance music festival held in India which started on December 27. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

