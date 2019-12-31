Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha IAS officer bribe case: Vigilance conducting searches at 11 locations

The Vigilance Department has conducted searches at 11 locations in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Balasore to trace out incriminating documents and disproportionate assets in connection with a case pertaining to demanding and accepting bribe by IAS official Bijay Ketan Upadhyaya, director Horticulture Odisha.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 02:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 02:34 IST
Odisha IAS officer bribe case: Vigilance conducting searches at 11 locations
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Vigilance Department has conducted searches at 11 locations in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Balasore to trace out incriminating documents and disproportionate assets in connection with a case pertaining to demanding and accepting bribe by IAS official Bijay Ketan Upadhyaya, director Horticulture Odisha. "More than 100 vigilance officers and other officials have been deployed for the operations and are conducting searches at 11 locations. Teams consisting of Chartered Accountant, bank officers and officers of Cyber cell are assisting in the investigation," read the press release from Office of Director Vigilance Cuttack.

"Simultaneous searches are being conducted at the office, residential house, house of relatives, of Dr Upadhyaya and Santosh Pattnayak and other suspect officials of Directorate of Horticulture located at different places in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Balasore to trace out incriminating documents and possession of disproportionate assets," it read. The bureaucrat, Binay Ketan Upadhyay, was serving as the Director of Odisha's Horticulture Department.

A complaint was filed against the officer, following which the state vigilance department carried out an investigation and arrested Upadhyay for allegedly taking a bribe to pass bills of the Horticulture Department of the Odisha government. The state government has placed Upadhyay under suspension after he was arrested for allegedly taking bribes.

"For approving the bills for payment to SRM Plastochem Pvt Ltd Dr Bijay Ketan Updhayay, Director Horticulture has demanded part of payment amount as bribe from the complainant, the authorised representative of SRM Plastochem Pvt. Ltd after the payment was credited to the account of the company and had directed him to pay the bribe amount to Santosh Kumar Pattanayak, relationship Manager Yes bank, Bhubaneswar who has been receiving bribes from different companies, dealers and suppliers on behalf of Updhayaya," it read. "On Monday as the trap was laid and Pattnayak was caught red-handed by the vigilance officers of Cell division, Cuttack, after receipt of bribe of Rupees one lakh from complainant on behalf of Updhayay in front of Yes Bank Bhubaneswar," it elaborated.

"The bribe amount as being paid against the payment of over Rs 50 lakhs released to the company account of the complainant. The bribe money has been recovered from the pant pocket of Pattnayak and seized in presence of the witness," it read. After getting the information (complaint against him) through State Government's 'Mo Sarkar' feedback system, the vigilance department trapped Upadhyay.Odisha government had recently launched 'Mo Sarkar', a feedback-based governance initiative to make system people-centric. After his arrest, his house was also searched.Upadhyay is a 2009 batch IAS officer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-'Do Not Sell My Info': U.S. retailers rush to comply with California privacy law

U.S. retailers including Walmart Inc will add Do Not Sell My Info links to their websites and signage in stores starting Jan. 1, allowing California shoppers to understand for the first time what personal and other data the retailers collec...

Science News Roundup: China plans to issue biosafety certificates to domestic GM soyabean

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.China plans to issue biosafety certificates to domestic GM soybean, cornChinas agriculture ministry said on Monday it plans to issue biosafety certificates to a domestically grown, genet...

Washington says Baghdad failed to 'protect' Americans

Washington has accused the Iraqi authorities of having failed to protect US interests, the day after deadly American airstrikes against a pro-Iran group sparked anger. At least 25 fighters were killed in Sunday nights attacks, which were in...

JDU, BJP relationship is well tested and more than two decades old: Sushil Modi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said on Monday that except for the few years the relationship between BJP and JDU is well tested and more than two-decades-old. Except for the few years, the relationship of mutual trust between...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019