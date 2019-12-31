Hope Army will rise to greater heights under the new Army Chief: Gen Bipin Rawat
Outgoing Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat on Tuesday thanked all the army personnel and their families for extending full support to him in his three-year tenure at the helm of the 1.3 million force. After a farewell Guard of Honour, Gen Rawat also hoped that the Army will rise to greater heights under the new chief Lt Gen M M Naravane.
When asked whether the Army is better prepared now to face the security challenges facing the country he said: "Yes, we are better prepared."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
