WB: 17-year-old girl gang raped in West Midnapore, 5 held

Five youths were arrested in connection with the gang rape of a 17-year-old minor girl in Kalua Muchirampur village in Debra Police Station area here.

  • West Midnapore (West Bengal)
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 10:54 IST
  • Created: 31-12-2019 10:54 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Five youths were arrested in connection with the gang rape of a 17-year-old minor girl in Kalua Muchirampur village in Debra Police Station area here. "On Sunday, the minor went to her maternal uncle's house. She was allegedly raped by some youths while she was returning from there at around 2:30 pm. She was dropped home in an unconscious state by someone on a bike," said a police official.

The minor's father has lodged a complaint in Debra Police Station. Yesterday the police arrested five youths in this connection and produced them before the court. All five have been sent to seven days police custody. The father of the victim said, "The incident occurred when she was returning from her maternal uncle's place on her bicycle. The youths cornered her and took her to a place beside a pond where three to four other youths were drinking liquor. They gagged her mouth and raped her."

"Someone came on a bike and dropped her home in a senseless condition at around 7:30 pm. I and my daughter do not know the accused youths," he added. The girl is a class 11 student. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

