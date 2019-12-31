Digest year-ender for domestic stories for month of May, 2019

May 1: Mumbai: At least 16 persons, including 15 security personnel, were killed in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district Wednesday, police said.

May 2: New Delhi: Girls outshone boys in the class 12 CBSE examination, the results of which where declared Thursday way ahead of schedule, with Ghaziabad's Hansika Shukla and Muzaffarnagar's Karishma Arora sharing the top rank with 499 out of 500 marks.

May 4: New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was slapped allegedly by a disgruntled AAP supporter during a roadshow in Moti Nagar, prompting a strong reaction from the AAP which alleged the BJP was behind the "cowardly act".

May 6: New Delhi: Girls outperformed boys yet again in CBSE class 10 examination, in which the top rank was shared by 13 students with 499 out of 500 marks.

May 7: New Delhi: Girls outshone boys yet again in the ICSE and ISC examination, with the toppers setting a record of scoring 100 percent marks in the class 12 examination.

May 9: New Delhi: A full-blown controversy broke out on Thursday over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegation that Rajiv Gandhi used INS Viraat as a "personal taxi" with former Navy chief Admiral (retd) L Ramdas as well as a former commanding officer of the aircraft carrier rejecting it and the charge becoming fodder for a political slugfest between the Congress and the BJP.

May 10: Siddharth Nagar/Sant Kabir Nagar (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about his 56-inch chest but what about his heart, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked on Friday, while alleging that the PM's friends made profits of Rs 10,000 crore in the last five years while farmers suffered.

May 12: Bhubaneswar: The death toll due to cyclone Fani rose to 64 with 21 fresh deaths confirmed on Sunday, nine days after the 'extremely severe' cyclonic storm devastated coastal Odisha.

May 13: Aravakurichi/New Delhi: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has said independent India's first "extremist was a Hindu"-- Nathuram Godse who killed Mahatma Gandhi, stoking a controversy with the BJP on Monday asserting that an "assassin" is very different from a terrorist. May 14: Mumbai: In top level exodus at grounded Jet Airways, four senior executives, including chief executive Vinay Dube and his deputy Amit Agarwal, have quit the ailing airline.

May 17: New Delhi: Addressing his first press conference after coming to power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on the last day of campaigning Friday that the BJP will come back to power with a full majority, but refused to take any questions, citing party discipline.

May 18: New Delhi: Alleging that the BJP was after his life, Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal Saturday claimed that he will be assassinated like former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by his personal security officer.

May 20: New Delhi: The Election Commission Tuesday rejected with a majority vote election commissioner Ashok Lavasa's demand that dissent notes should be recorded in its orders on model code violations, days after the simmering tension within the poll body over the issue came out in the open.

May 23: New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday led his Bharatiya Janata Party to a super-sized victory for a second term in office, as his message of nationalism, security, Hindu pride and a New India was wholeheartedly embraced by voters across large swathes of the country.

May 24: New Delhi: A BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired by a unit of Eastern Command of the Indian Army from Car Nicobar Islands, the Army said.

May 25: New Delhi: Narendra Modi was Saturday appointed prime minister by President Ram Nath Kovind after he was unanimously elected NDA parliamentary party leader at a meeting in which he asked its members to work without discrimination, stressing on the need to win over the trust of minorities.

May 28: New Delhi: The crisis in the Congress showed no signs of easing on Tuesday with Rahul Gandhi sticking to his decision to resign as party chief after its Lok Sabha poll debacle and staying way from meeting party leaders, except a few including his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

May 29: Barabanki (UP): The toll in the Barabanki hooch tragedy in Uttar Pradesh rose to 17 Wednesday, even as the main accused who ran the licensed liquor shop was arrested, officials said.

May 31: New Delhi: In bad news for the new government on day one, CSO data showed that economic growth slowed to a 5-year low of 5.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018-19, pushing India behind China, due to poor showing by agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

