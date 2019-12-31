Left Menu
Assam: Education department prohibits govt servants from making statements critical to govt

Director of Higher Education, Assam has issued a notice to all principals of government and provincialized colleges in the state asking them to ensure strict compliance of Assam Civil Service (conduct) Rules, 1965.

  • Guwahati (Assam)
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 12:25 IST
  • Created: 31-12-2019 12:25 IST
Order of the Director of Higher Education, Assam. Image Credit: ANI

"It is brought to the notice of all concerned that under Rule 7 of the Assam Civil Service (conduct) Rules, 1965, a government servant shall not make any statement of fact or opinion criticising the government. If the government servant is found criticising the government, he/she will held responsible for violation of Rule 3 and Rule 7 of Assam Civil Service (conduct) Rules, 1965 which will attract the appropriate provisions of the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964," read the order.

"All Principals of government/provincialised colleges in the state of Assam are therefore requested to ensure strict compliance of the rules," it added. (ANI)

