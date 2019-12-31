Left Menu
Digest year-ender for domestic stories for month of August, 2019

  • Updated: 31-12-2019 12:43 IST
Aug 1: New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Patients in the national capital faced a harrowing time on Thursday as resident doctors at several government hospitals went on strike and withdrew all services including that at the emergency department to protest against a key legislation that seeks to regulate the medical education sector. Aug 2: New Delhi/Lucknow/Unnao, Aug 2 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday deferred its order transferring to a Delhi court the case lodged after the road crash that left the Unnao rape victim critically injured and will take a call later on airlifting her to AIIMS, an option her family is at liberty to exercise anytime.

Aug 17: Srinagar: Restrictions on the movement of people were eased and landline phone services restored in some areas of the Kashmir Valley on Saturday, even as stringent security arrangements remained in place, officials said. Aug 18: New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed northern parts, leaving at least 28 people dead and 22 missing in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab on Sunday, while a flood alert was sounded in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh as Yamuna and other rivers were in spate.

Aug 19: Mumbai: Veteran composer Khayyam, best known for his music in classic films such as 'Kabhi Kabhie' and 'Umrao Jaan', passed away after prolonged illnesses at a hospital here on Monday. Aug 20: New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram was in deep legal trouble and faced possible arrest after the Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant him anticipatory bail, saying he seems to be the "kingpin" and "key conspirator" in the INX media case of money laundering and he needs to be interrogated in custody for the investigation to be effective.

Aug 21: New Delhi: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI Wednesday night from his residence in connection with INX media corruption case after dramatic developments with the agency sleuths scaling walls to gain access to the bungalow in the high-end Jor Bagh locality. Aug 22: New Delhi: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Thursday afternoon stopped the supply of fuel to Air India at six airports due to non-payment of dues, said a senior airline official.

Aug 23: New Delhi: The ED conducted searches at a dozen premises of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal and his firms on Friday in connection with a case of alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law, officials said. Aug 24: New Delhi: Arun Jaitley, who as finance minister ushered in India's biggest tax reforms and was the chief trouble-shooter of the BJP and the Modi government, died at the AIIMS here on Saturday after battling multiple health issues for the last several months.

Aug 25: New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said leaders of the opposition and the press got a taste of the "draconian administration" and "brute force" unleashed on the people of Jammu and Kashmir when they tried to visit Srinagar. Aug 26: Bengaluru: In a first, Karnataka will have three Deputy Chief Ministers as Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday allocated portfolios to 17 newly appointed ministers who were inducted into the cabinet nearly a week ago.

Aug 27: Shahjahanpur: The police here on Tuesday lodged an FIR against former Union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand after a student went missing following her allegation in video clip that he had been harassing her. Aug 28: New Delhi: The Centre's decision to change the Constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir came under the legal scrutiny on Wednesday with the Supreme Court referring a batch of pleas against the abrogation of Article 370 for hearing in first week of October by its five-judge bench.

Aug 29: Shahjahanpur (UP): The mystery surrounding the sudden disappearance of a post-graduate student, who levelled harassment charges against BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, continued on the sixth day as her family awaited any concrete information about her. Aug 30: New Delhi: India's economic growth on Friday slumped for the fifth straight quarter to an over six-year low of 5 per cent in the three months ended June as consumer demand and private investment slowed amid deteriorating global environment.

Aug 31: Guwahati: The updated final NRC, which validates bonafide Indian citizens of Assam, was released on Saturday, with the authority conducting the exercise shutting out the citizenship claims of over 19 lakh applicants who now face an uncertain future.

