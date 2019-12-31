Car in Karna CM's convoy rams into vehicles, two injured

Two people were injured after a car in Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's convoy rammed into a truck before hitting an auto rickshaw on Tuesday at Yashwantpur here, police said. The chief minister was heading towards Tumakuru on Tuesday morning when the incident occurred, they said.

Behind him in the convoy was the car allotted to Yediyurappa's secretary S Selva Kumar. Kumar was in the Chief Minister's car when the accident took place.

The driver of the car lost control of the vehicle and crashed against the road divider before colliding with a truck and an auto-rickshaw, they added. "No casualties, but the auto driver and car driver sustained injuries. The car is mangled," said a police officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

