Civilian injured in landmine blast in Poonch

A civilian was injured in a landmine blast in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, Rahul Yadav told PTI that the civilian stepped on the mine in the border belt of Baigyaldara resulting in the blast.

He has been hospitalised.

