Left Menu
Development News Edition

Light to moderate rainfall likely in next 48 hours in parts of Telangana

The Meteorological department has predicted that light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in parts of Telangana in the next 48 hours.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 16:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 16:42 IST
Light to moderate rainfall likely in next 48 hours in parts of Telangana
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Meteorological department has predicted that light to moderate rainfall in parts of Telangana in the next 48 hours. "At present, the weather situation indicates that there is a cyclonic circulation over North Odisha and its neighbourhood between 1.5 km to 2.1 km above mean sea level. A trough is running above the cyclonic circulation across Jharkhand and South Uttar Pradesh. Mainly the South Easterly and Southerly winds are prevailing over the state," Nagaratna, Head of India Meteorological Department, Telangana centre told ANI.

"This brings the moisture from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal region. So there is a zone of confluence occurring over the state. There is a possibility of light to moderate rains in one or two regions over Telangana State during the next 48 hours. After 48 hours there is a possibility of a slight increase in rainfall in many places and light to moderate rainfall is predicted for January 2. After that, rainfall is likely to decrease," he added. The Met department further predicted that there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall in one or two places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and in Rayalseema area of Andhra Pradesh.

"One or two places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and all the districts of Rayalseema are likely to receive light to moderate rains under the influence of South Easterly and Southerly winds that are moving along the Bay of Bengal Coast," Nagaratna said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh shuts down mobile networks along Indian border

The Bangladesh government, citing security reasons, has ordered mobile telecommunication operators to shut down their networks along the border with India, authorities said. On receiving a letter from the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regula...

Anti-CAA violence: Two granted interim bail and 2 given regular bail by Delhi court

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to four people arrested in connection with the violent protests in the national capital against the amended citizenship act. Additional District Judge Brijesh Garg granted interim bail for three weeks o...

Ircon International, BEML sign pact to explore opportunities in foreign market

State-owned engineering and construction firm Ircon International Ltd on Tuesday said it has entered into a pact with BEML to explore and address opportunities in the overseas market. Ircon International Ltd has signed a memorandum of under...

China's Xi says 'sincerely' hopes for best for Hong Kong

Chinese President Xi Jinping said in comments broadcast on Tuesday that he sincerely hopes for the best for Hong Kong and its people, adding the situation there has been everybodys concern over the past few months.Without a harmonious and s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019