Delhi Police Commissioner seeks people's cooperation in making Delhi a model city

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Tuesday extended New Year greetings to Delhi'ites and urged people to cooperate with the force personnel in making the national capital a clean and safe model city.

He said the focus of Delhi Police all along has been on further professionalising their response and service-delivery.

"Our request: help us serve you better by devoting some attention to security of your home & colony. Conscious of our duties and obligations, and working together, we can make Delhi a model city – Swachch and Surakshit," Patnaik added.

