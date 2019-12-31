Left Menu
Cong seeks apology from Rajasthan BJP chief for remarks against CM Gehlot

  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 18:29 IST
The Congress on Tuesday sought an apology from Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia for dubbing Chief Minister Minister Ashok Gehlot as a person suffering from "short-term memory loss" and "depression".

Pradesh Congress Committee's vice-president Archana Sharma said Poonia's remarks were condemnable and "reflected the negative mindset of his party". "There can be ideological differences in parties and criticism can be based on that but making such personal comments cannot be tolerated. It appears that Poonia himself is insecure about his position. Therefore, he stooped so low in making the statement," Sharma said.

Sharma also hailed the performance of the state government in the past one year and claimed that the BJP was finding it difficult to digest that. "Poonia is trying to divert public attention from the government's development works. He should apologise for personal comments against the chief minister," she added. The BJP chief had on Monday said the chief minister suffered from "depression and short-term memory loss".

Poonia had said that Gehlot was left with no work other than chanting names of the RSS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

