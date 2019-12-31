Sown area of rabi crops increases by 35.9 lakh hectare

The total area sown under rabi crops as on December 27 stands at 571.84 lakh hectares as compared to 536.35 lakh hectare for the corresponding period last year according to preliminary reports received from the states.

A release of Agriculture and Farmers Affairs Ministry said that the progress in Rabi sowing has picked up significantly with an improvement of soil moisture in almost all Rabi growing states.

It said wheat has been sown or transplanted in 297.02 lakh hectares, rice in 13.90 lakh hectares, pulses in 140.13 lakh hectares, coarse cereals in 46.66 lakh hectares and area sown under oilseeds is 74.12 lakh hectares. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.