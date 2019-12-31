Anil Khachi new chief secretary of Himachal Pradesh
Senior IAS officer Anil Kumar Khachi was appointed chief secretary of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.
He succeeds Shrikant Baldi, who retired as chief secretary on Tuesday.
Khachi, a 1986-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was holding the charge of additional chief secretary of Finance, Planning and Statistics.
