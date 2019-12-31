Revellers celebrate New Year's eve with gusto in city, Bengal

People in the city and across West Bengal celebrated New Year's eve with gusto on Tuesday, with revellers thronging tourist destinations and party hubs on the chilly last day of December, 2019. The devout were seen praying at the churches and temples for a happy and prosperous 2020.

Children accompanied by their parents were seen at the Alipore Zoo, Birla Planetarium, Eco Park and other tourist spots in the city. People of different age groups came together to organise picnics on the banks of Hooghly, Damodar, Icchamati and Rupnarayan rivers.

Visitors were seen joining local residents in celebrating the occasion at Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Santiniketan and other tourist destinations of the state. After sundown, Park Street, the party hotspot of the city which was adorned with colourful lights and decor, came alive with revellers making merry while waiting to welcome the New Year.

Revellers who could not make it to the sought-after restaurants tried their luck at other eateries. Huge crowds were also seen at other nouveau party hubs in Salt Lake and New Town in the eastern and northeastern areas of the city.

The chilly weather in Kolkata, where temperatures hovered between 11.5 and 22.5 degree Celsius during the day, added to the merriment with revellers wearing their best winter attire. Vigil has been upped in and around the city on the occasion..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

