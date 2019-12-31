Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nabarangpur minor girl not raped, but killed: Police

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 21:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 21:26 IST
Nabarangpur minor girl not raped, but killed: Police

The Odisha Police on Tuesday said the postmortem report of the 16-year-old girl, whose body was found in a paddy field in Nabarangpur district on November 13, said that she was not raped as alleged, but murdered. DIG (Southern Range) Satyabrata Bhoi along with Nabarangpur SP Kusalkar Nitin Dagdu visited the victims family on Monday and read out the post-mortem report which stated that the girl was not raped but she died due to strangulation.

"We have met the family members of the victim and informed them about the findings of the post mortem report," the DIG told PTI over phone but refused to divulge the motive of the murder. "Since the matter is under investigation, it is not possible to speak on the motive of the crime," Bhoi said.

The body of the girl was found in a paddy field close to Kosagumuda on December 13 by local people. The girl was earlier kidnapped when she went to attend nature's call. Two jean trousers and a pair of sandals were also found near the spot. Following this, her family members had alleged that the girl was raped and murdered. The girls body also carried injury marks, the family members said.

"We reject the report and demand that police exhume the body and conduct postmortem again. Circumstantial evidence at the spot shows that the girl was raped and murdered. But the postmortem is talking of strangulation only without mentioning anything about rape," a relative of the girl said demanding arrest of all accused persons before January 4, 2020. When the Congress observed a Nabarangpur district bandh protesting alleged police inaction in the case, ruling BJD general secretary Sanjay Dasburma in Bhubaneswar had claimed that the opposition has been agitating on a non-issue indicating that the girl was not raped as alleged.

Meanwhile, former Congress MP Pradeep Majhi said: "If the post mortem report was made public on Tuesday (December 31) how come the BJD leader knew in advance that the girl was not raped. This indicated that the post mortem report has been tampered. We demand post mortem again by a neutral body after exhuming the body." PTI AAM RG RG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers of Amaravati write to President, urging to accord permission for mercy

Farmers of Amaravati on Tuesday wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, urging him to accord permission for mercy killing as the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government was pursuing a policy of revenge against people of the region by deciding ...

UPDATE 3-Warren warns 'democracy hangs in the balance' in New Year's Eve speech

Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren sought to re-energize her White House campaign in a New Years Eve speech on Tuesday, warning that democracy hangs in the balance five weeks before nominating contests begin in early Februar...

Maple Leafs sign D Holl to 3-year, $6M extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed defenseman Justin Holl to a three-year extension on Tuesday worth 2 million per season. The 27-year-old has one goal and 10 assists through 38 games this season. In 51 career NHL games, he has registered three...

Anti-CAA protesters face impromptu disruptions at PVR Saket

A group of people choosing to protest against recent changes in the citizenship law at Saket PVR Anupam in South Delhi on New Years eve, faced impromptu pro-CAA slogans from another group with a posse of policemen watching the unusual spect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019