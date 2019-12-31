Man arrested for assaulting traffic sergeant

A man has been arrested from the eastern part of the city's Survey Park area for allegedly assaulting a traffic sergeant after he was stopped for reckless driving, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said on Tuesday. The incident happened on Monday evening at around 8 pm when the traffic sergeant stopped a four-wheeler after it violated a red signal and tried to speed away, he said.

When the driver was asked to come out of the vehicle, he first abused the traffic sergeant and then physically assaulted him, the officer said. On searching the vehicle one leaf of sleeping pills was recovered, he said.

"The driver was somehow talking listlessly. It seems he had consumed the sleeping pills. He has been sent to a nearby hospital. We have seized the vehicle and looking into the matter ...," the officer added..

