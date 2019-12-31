ATM with Rs 4 lakh inside stolen in Nagpur

An ATM with Rs four lakh in cash inside was stolen by unidentified persons from Wadi area here in the wee hours of Tuesday, the police said. The ATM belonged to India One company.

This was the third ATM theft reported in Nagpur district in the last three months, a police official said. The theft came to light at 8 in the morning when a man entered the ATM booth to withdraw money but found that the machine was missing.

A police team rushed to the spot and finger print experts and sniffer dog squad were also summoned, said the official. CCTV footage showed that the thieves used a Mahindra Pick-up to carry off the machine.

Further probe is on, the police official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

