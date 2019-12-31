Sikhs being forcibly expelled from MP villages, Home Min should intervene: Sirsa

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday sought the intervention of Home Minister Amit Shah claiming that Sikhs are being forcibly expelled from some villages in Madhya Pradesh and demanded strong action against Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Alleging that Kamal Nath is patronising the violent protests against the Sikhs in some villages in Karhal Tehsil of Sheopur district, Sirsa, who is also spokesperson of BJP's ally SAD, said in a statement that a DSGMC delegation will meet the affected families.

The DSGMC demands immediate intervention from Home Minister Amit Shah in the matter and the Union government should act fast to protect lives and property of the Sikhs residing in these villages, Sirsa said. Action should also be taken against CM Nath for "patronizing" these protests, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.