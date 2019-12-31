MP: Six of family dead in elevator crash at farmhouse in Mhow

Six members of a family were killed and another injured on Tuesday evening when an elevator collapsed at a farmhouse near Mhow town, 25 km from Indore, the police said. The deceased were identified as Puneet Agrawal (53), his daughter Palak Agrawal (27), her husband Kalpesh (28) and three children -- Nav Agrawal, Arya Veer, and Gaurav.

Nidhi, who was critically injured, was admitted to a hospital, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Vinod Sharma told PTI. The police were investigating the cause of the elevator's crash, he said.

The elevator was used to ascend to the top of a 60- foot high tower inside the farmhouse which is spread over several acres of land, he said...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.