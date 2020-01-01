Over 300 challans issued for drink-and-drive on New Year's eve: Delhi Police

Delhi Police issued a total of 352 challans for drink-and-drive cases on the eve of New Year, officials said on Wednesday. Security was beefed up across the national capital, especially in the vicinity of markets, malls, five-star hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars, in order to ensure orderly celebrations. All PCR vans, Raftaar motorcycles and Prakhar vans were dynamically deployed at vulnerable points, according to police officials.

There was heavy police presence, fire tender deployment and traffic arrangements at areas where high footfall was anticipated such as Connaught Place among other places. Police had warned that any incident of hooliganism and drunk driving would be dealt with strictly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.