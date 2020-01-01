Businessman, wife & daughter found dead inside car on Yamuna expressway
A Delhi-based businessman allegedly shot dead his wife and minor daughter before killing himself inside a car that was found on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district where they had gone for New Year celebrations, police said on Wednesday. His minor son was found critically injured inside the car and has been hospitalized, the police said.
The incident came to light when a patrolling vehicle of the police noticed the static Mathura-registered vehicle at the 105th milestone near Vrindavan cut, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mathura district
- Delhi
- Yamuna Expressway
- Uttar Pradesh
- Vrindavan
ALSO READ
Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' category
Delhi Police arrest 10 people with criminal backgrounds over Jamia Nagar violence
2012 Delhi gang-rape case: Hope SC turns down convict's review plea, deliver speedy justice, says victim's mother
No bullets fired by Delhi Police during Jamia protest: MHA sources
Delhi gripped by severe cold, max temperature likely to be 13 degrees Celsius