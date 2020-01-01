Implementation of laws passed by Parliament constitutional duty of states: Law minister

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday that state governments have the "constitutional duty" of implementing the laws passed by Parliament.

He also said the states which say that they would not implement the amended citizenship law should seek appropriate legal opinion before taking such decisions.

"The states have a constitutional duty to implement laws passed by Parliament," Prasad told reporters here.

