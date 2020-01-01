18-yr-old held for snatching wallet of senior citizen in Delhi

An 18-year-old man was nabbed for allegedly snatching the wallet of a 60-year-old man near Rani Jhansi flyover here, police said on Wednesday. The accused was identified as Surju, a resident of Kashmere Gate, they said.

PCR personnel arrested Surju on Tuesday evening after they noticed a mob running behind him. They searched him and recovered the elderly man's wallet from his possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) Sharat Kumar Sinha said. A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC at Civil Lines police station, he added.

