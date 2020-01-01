Left Menu
Development News Edition

18-yr-old held for snatching wallet of senior citizen in Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 16:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 16:33 IST
18-yr-old held for snatching wallet of senior citizen in Delhi

An 18-year-old man was nabbed for allegedly snatching the wallet of a 60-year-old man near Rani Jhansi flyover here, police said on Wednesday. The accused was identified as Surju, a resident of Kashmere Gate, they said.

PCR personnel arrested Surju on Tuesday evening after they noticed a mob running behind him. They searched him and recovered the elderly man's wallet from his possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) Sharat Kumar Sinha said. A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC at Civil Lines police station, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Tear gas fired at Hong Kong new year's mass march as protesters vow to keep fighting

A march drawing tens of thousands of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong on New Years Day spiralled into chaotic scenes as police fired several rounds of tear gas and water cannon at crowds including families before halting the event. T...

Iraq's pro-Iran Hashed orders pullback from US embassy

Baghdad, Jan 1 AFP Iraqs Hashed al-Shaabi military force Wednesday ordered its supporters to end their sit-in at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, but hardliners pledged to stay put outside the mission. You delivered your message, the Has...

Mariah Carey's Twitter account hacked on New Year's Eve

American pop sensation Mariah Carey received a rude shock on the New Years Eve when derogatory and expletive-filled tweets were posted from her official Twitter page after it got hacked. According to the Variety magazine website, the Tweets...

New Year brings hope, grief to Somali family devastated by bomb blast

As wounded men screaming for their mothers were brought into a Mogadishu hospital after a huge truck bomb on Saturday, doctors fought to save eight month-old Mohammed Hassan, whose mother was already dead.The baby had lost too much blood to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020