New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm. DEL6 JK-SOLDIERS Two army personnel killed in gunfight with Pakistani infiltrators along LoC in J-K Jammu: Two army personnel were killed in a gunfight with heavily-armed Pakistani infiltrators along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said.

DEL50 UP-AMU Anti-CAA stir: AMU further extends winter break Aligarh: Aligarh Muslim University has further extended the winter break keeping in view the continuing protests against the amended citizenship law in the country. DES19 UP-TODDLER-PRIYANKA Priyanka slams govt over plight of Varanasi toddler New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wednesday slammed the BJP government over the plight of a 14-month-old girl whose parents were arrested for participating in an anti-CAA protest defying prohibitory orders, saying it is the moral duty of the government to allow the child's mother to go home.

DES14 UP-CITIZENSHIP-BJP Akhilesh should stay in Pak to understand atrocities being faced by Hindus: UP BJP chief Mathura: Hitting out at Akhilesh Yadav for opposing the NPR and the NRC, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh on Wednesday said the Samajwadi Party chief should stay in Pakistan for a month to understand the atrocities being faced by Hindus there. DES9 UP-MAYAWATI BJP weakened Constitution, but protests should not be violent: Mayawati Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday accused the BJP of weakening the Constitution through its communal approach but cautioned against any protests that are violent.

DEL31 RJ-HOSPITAL-LD GIRL Girl who suffered burns in Rajasthan hospital fire dies Jaipur: A newborn girl who was critically injured when a fire broke out in the neonatal care unit of a hospital in Rajasthan's Alwar on Tuesday has succumbed to injuries, an official said on Wednesday. DES18 RJ-LD EXAM Rajasthan board cancels librarian recruitment exam after paper leak Jaipur: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board here on Wednesday cancelled an exam held earlier this week for recruitment of librarians as the question paper was leaked, a senior official said.

DES1 PB-COLD Freezing cold wave continues in Punjab, Haryana; Ludhiana coldest at 0.3 deg C Chandigarh: There was no let up in bone-chilling cold wave sweeping Punjab and Haryana with Ludhiana being the coldest place in both the states. DEL12 UKD-YEAR Uttarakhand: Modi strengthens link to hill state; year marred by hooch, natural calamities Dehradun: Two visuals helped link Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Uttarakhand in the just-ended year. Both triggered opposition attacks on him..

