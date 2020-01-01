Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 17:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 17:29 IST
New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm. DEL6 JK-SOLDIERS Two army personnel killed in gunfight with Pakistani infiltrators along LoC in J-K Jammu: Two army personnel were killed in a gunfight with heavily-armed Pakistani infiltrators along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said.

DEL50 UP-AMU Anti-CAA stir: AMU further extends winter break Aligarh: Aligarh Muslim University has further extended the winter break keeping in view the continuing protests against the amended citizenship law in the country. DES19 UP-TODDLER-PRIYANKA Priyanka slams govt over plight of Varanasi toddler New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wednesday slammed the BJP government over the plight of a 14-month-old girl whose parents were arrested for participating in an anti-CAA protest defying prohibitory orders, saying it is the moral duty of the government to allow the child's mother to go home.

DES14 UP-CITIZENSHIP-BJP Akhilesh should stay in Pak to understand atrocities being faced by Hindus: UP BJP chief Mathura: Hitting out at Akhilesh Yadav for opposing the NPR and the NRC, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh on Wednesday said the Samajwadi Party chief should stay in Pakistan for a month to understand the atrocities being faced by Hindus there. DES9 UP-MAYAWATI BJP weakened Constitution, but protests should not be violent: Mayawati Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday accused the BJP of weakening the Constitution through its communal approach but cautioned against any protests that are violent.

DEL31 RJ-HOSPITAL-LD GIRL Girl who suffered burns in Rajasthan hospital fire dies Jaipur: A newborn girl who was critically injured when a fire broke out in the neonatal care unit of a hospital in Rajasthan's Alwar on Tuesday has succumbed to injuries, an official said on Wednesday. DES18 RJ-LD EXAM Rajasthan board cancels librarian recruitment exam after paper leak Jaipur: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board here on Wednesday cancelled an exam held earlier this week for recruitment of librarians as the question paper was leaked, a senior official said.

DES1 PB-COLD Freezing cold wave continues in Punjab, Haryana; Ludhiana coldest at 0.3 deg C Chandigarh: There was no let up in bone-chilling cold wave sweeping Punjab and Haryana with Ludhiana being the coldest place in both the states. DEL12 UKD-YEAR Uttarakhand: Modi strengthens link to hill state; year marred by hooch, natural calamities Dehradun: Two visuals helped link Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Uttarakhand in the just-ended year. Both triggered opposition attacks on him..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Left parties slam govt over hikes in rail fare, prices of LPG cylinders

The Left parties on Wednesday slammed the government over the hike in train fares and the increase in cost of LPG cylinders. The government on December 31, raised train fares marginally by one paise to four paise per kilometer depending on ...

CDS Gen Bipin Rawat meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday soon after taking charge of the new post, created to bring in tri-services synergy and bolster Indias military prowess. Officials described the meeting a...

Lax upkeep caused lift crash that killed PATH India MD, five

Negligence in upkeep seemed to have caused the crash of an elevator which killed industrialist Puneet Agrawal and five members of his family at his farmhouse near here, the police said on Wednesday. Agrawal 53 was founder and managing dire...

Motor racing-Kubica joins Alfa Romeo F1 team as reserve driver

Robert Kubica will be Alfa Romeos Formula One reserve driver for the 2020 season with Polish oil company and personal backer PKN ORLEN joining as co-title sponsor, the Swiss-based team said on Wednesday. Kubica, 35, made his race debut with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020