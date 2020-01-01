Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM greets people on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday extended his greetings to people around the globe on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 18:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 18:06 IST
Punjab CM greets people on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday extended his greetings to people around the globe on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti. In a statement, Singh said that the Sikh community will always remember Guru Gobind Singh for creating the Khalsa Panth at Sri Anandpur Sahib in 1699, thus promoting the undying spirit of well-being amongst the community.

"Observing that Guru Gobind Singh's universal message of peace, humanity, love, and brotherhood continued to be relevant even in the contemporary national and international scenario, Singh called upon the people to imbue the ideology, which had emerged as a unifying force binding the entire country in an unbreakable social fabric," the statement said. The Chief Minister also reminded people about the unparalleled contribution of the Guru to uphold secularism, safeguarding human rights and ensuring religious freedom, for which he sacrificed everything including his own family. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Mathews returns to Sri Lanka T20 squad for tour of India

Former skipper Angelo Mathews on Wednesday returned to the Sri Lanka squad for the three-match T20 International series against India starting in Guwahati on January 5. The 32-year-old all-rounder made a comeback to the team after a 16-mont...

Rajasthan: Infant dies after getting burn injuries in Alwar hospital

A newborn girl who sustained critical burn injuries when a fire broke out at a hospital in Rajasthans Alwar, has succumbed to injuries, a district official said on Wednesday. The girl was shifted to JK Lon Hospital on Tuesday after she rece...

Thousands of Muslims take out rally against CAA in Kochi

Holding national flags and placards which read Born in India, Lived in India, will die in India, thousands of Muslims hit the streets in this port city on the New Year day, demanding that the Modi government withdraw the controversial Citiz...

Bedi has 'no authority' to cancel appointment of SEC made by

Days after Puducherry Lt Governor issued an order declaring as null and void the appointment of a retired IAS officer as State Election Commissioner by the territorial government, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday said Kiran Bedi h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020