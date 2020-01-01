Punjab CM greets people on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday extended his greetings to people around the globe on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday extended his greetings to people around the globe on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti. In a statement, Singh said that the Sikh community will always remember Guru Gobind Singh for creating the Khalsa Panth at Sri Anandpur Sahib in 1699, thus promoting the undying spirit of well-being amongst the community.
"Observing that Guru Gobind Singh's universal message of peace, humanity, love, and brotherhood continued to be relevant even in the contemporary national and international scenario, Singh called upon the people to imbue the ideology, which had emerged as a unifying force binding the entire country in an unbreakable social fabric," the statement said. The Chief Minister also reminded people about the unparalleled contribution of the Guru to uphold secularism, safeguarding human rights and ensuring religious freedom, for which he sacrificed everything including his own family. (ANI)
