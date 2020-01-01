J-K: LeT overground worker held in Ganderbal

An alleged overground worker of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested on Wednesday from Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Rayees Ahmad Lone (22), a resident of Gund, traded in mobile SIM cards, a police spokesperson said, adding that he registered multiple cards for LeT terrorists operating in the district.

"During investigation, the overground worker was found affiliated with the LeT. SIM cards have been issued based upon concocted evidence and the accused had also extended support to the Pakistani militant who was killed in an encounter at Kullan village on November 12," the spokesman said. He said Lone was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and further investigation was on to ascertain the involvement of other persons.

Earlier, Farooq Ahmad Sheikh of Kullan was arrested for allegedly providing refuge to militants, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

