Left-aligned unions hold protest against CAA, NRC in Chandigarh

Members of a few Left-aligned unions on Wednesday held a demonstration here to register their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Protesters carrying banners with slogans like 'kagaz nahin dikhayenge' (will not show papers) and 'citizens against divide' assembled at Sector 17 here.

Lashing out at the central government, the agitators declared that they would not show any papers to prove their citizenship. "We have launched a movement called 'kagaz nahin dikhayenge'. It will be a non-cooperation movement against our own government," said Manjit Singh, one of the protesters.

"It is unacceptable that people be asked to show papers in order to prove their citizenship," he said, adding that "this is the first government which is going against its own people". The Congress-led Punjab government had said that it would not allow the CAA to be implemented in the state. PTI CHS VSD SNE

