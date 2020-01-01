PM Modi greets Manipur CM Biren Singh on his birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on his 59th birthday, saying he has been energetically serving the people of the state.
"Birthday wishes to the hardworking CM of Manipur Shri @NBirenSingh Ji. He has been energetically serving Manipur and fulfilling dreams of the state's youth. May he lead a long and healthy life," PM Modi tweeted.
Singh was born in 1961 in Imphal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
