Govt says Rawat taking charge as CDS momentous for India, Cong says it does not oppose steps taken for security

The government on Wednesday hailed as "historic" General Bipin Rawat taking charge as the first Chief of Defence Staff, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the creation of Department of Military Affairs and institutionalisation of the post of CDS are momentous reforms that will help the country face challenges of modern warfare. Top military brass, including Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, expressed confidence that the armed forces will fulfil the task of achieving cohesion under the CDS.

The opposition Congress apparently distanced itself from the critical remarks of party leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Manish Tewari on the appointment of General Rawat, saying it does not oppose any step taken by the government to strengthen the security of the country. Congratulating General Rawat on his appointment, Modi said he is an outstanding officer who has served India with great zeal.

The institution of CDS carries tremendous responsibility of modernising the country's military forces, and reflecting the hopes and aspirations of 1.3 billion Indians, Modi said. "As the first CDS takes charge, I pay homage to all those who have served and laid down their lives for our nation. I recall the valiant personnel who fought in Kargil, after which many discussions on reforming our military began, leading to today's historic development," he tweeted.

Home Minister Amit Shah said the appointment of Gen Rawat as CDS was momentous and historic for India and it will further the Narendra Modi government's efforts towards ensuring welfare of personnel of all three services. In a series of tweets, Shah also said Prime Minister Modi has fulfilled yet another long-pending demand with India getting its first CDS.

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria said it was a significant step and the onus was on the three services for it to succeed. General Bipin Rawat was on Monday appointed India's first Chief of Defence Staff with a mandate to bring in convergence in functioning of the Army, the Navy and the Indian Air Force and bolster the country's military prowess. He took charge as CDS on Wednesday.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar dubbed Congress as a "confused party" for raising questions over the appointment of Gen Rawat as CDS, and said any attempt to politicise the issue is "condemnable". The CDS has established a new system and the country should be proud of it, Javadekar said at a press conference here.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev said actions speak louder than words and soon the country will know how the Chief of Defence Staff will work. Dev also refused to comment on Chowdhury and Tewari's critical remarks on the appointment of CDS.

"But I would like to say that the decision of appointing chief of (defence) staff is of the government. We only expect that he (General Rawat) will fulfil his responsibilities as the chief of staff. Any step taken by the government to strengthen the security of the country, the Congress does not oppose that," Dev said. Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari, in a series of tweets on Tuesday, had raised several questions over the appointment of Gen Bipin Rawat, saying the government has started on a "wrong foot" on the issue.

He had also asked whether the country was headed on a portentous path. "With great regret and fullest of responsibility may I say that the government has started on a very wrong foot with regard to CDS. Time alone unfortunately will reveal the implications of this decision," Tewari had tweeted.

Chowdhury had also taken to Twitter to say, "At the end, Mr Rawat becomes the 1st Chief of Defence Staff, government has certainly taken all his performances into cognizance including his ideological predilection, Indian Army is an apolitical institution for which each & every Indian irrespective of caste, class, creed, community is proud of." "Let Mr Bipin Rawat Ji's ideological predilection should not affect the apolitical institution of India, our 'ARMY'," the Congress' leader in Lok Sabha had tweeted.

Gen Rawat will be able to serve as the CDS for a period of up to three years after the government amended the rules extending the age of retirement to 65 years. The Cabinet Committee on Security had, in a landmark decision last week, approved the creation of CDS, who will act as the principal military adviser to the defence minister on all matters relating to the tri-services.

A key mandate of the CDS will be to facilitate restructuring of military commands for optimal utilisation of resources by bringing about jointness in operations, including through establishment of joint and theatre commands.

