Indian, Chinese armies' border personnel meet in Ladakh

  PTI
  Jammu
  Updated: 01-01-2020 19:15 IST
  Created: 01-01-2020 19:15 IST
Indian, Chinese armies' border personnel meet in Ladakh

The Indian and Chinese armies on Wednesday held two ceremonial meetings of their border personnel in the Union Territory of Ladakh on the New Year Day, a defence spokesman said. The ceremonial BPMs were held at Chinese BPM Hut at Chushul-Moldo and DBO-TWD meeting points, the spokesman said, adding the Indian delegations for the two destinations were led by Brig H S Gill and Col Manoj Kumar and the Chinese delegations by Senior Col Bai Min and Lt Col Lee Ming Ju respectively.

"Both sets of delegations interacted in a free, congenial and cordial environment. The meeting reflected the mutual desire to maintain and improve relations at functional level in border areas," the spokesman said. He said a cultural programme showcasing the Chinese culture and traditions was also organized by the Chinese side.

"The delegations parted amidst feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations and trust along the borders," the spokesman said. PTI TAS RAX

