Sonowal shown black flags by Anti-CAA protesters

Assam Chief Minister SarbanandaSonowal faced black flags by agitators protesting against theamended Citizenship Act on Wednesday, the first day of theyear

Activists of the AASU and Asom Jatiyatabadi YuvaChhatra Parishad (AJYCP) waved black flags at him at a numberof locations while the chief minister was travelling fromGuwahati to the ashram of religious preacher Krishnaguru inBarpeta district

The protesters also shouted anti-CAA and anti-government slogans while Sonowal's convoy was passing throughNalbari and Barpeta districts.

